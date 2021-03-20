Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,539 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 165,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,436,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after acquiring an additional 91,375 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 264.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $55.81 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.