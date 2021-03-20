Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 97,577 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,577 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $24,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

RHP stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

