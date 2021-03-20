Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $10.14 Million Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 170,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

