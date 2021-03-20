Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $20.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,151 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Amcor worth $20,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. South State CORP. bought a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Amcor by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

