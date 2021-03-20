Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $177.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.29. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

