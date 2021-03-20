EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading Down 5.9%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.70 and last traded at $68.90. Approximately 4,188,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,936,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.19.

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.77 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

