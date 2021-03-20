Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) versus Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Critical Survey

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37% Franco-Nevada 26.99% 9.17% 8.92%

0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and Franco-Nevada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Franco-Nevada $844.10 million 28.13 $344.10 million $1.82 68.31

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Entrée Resources and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Franco-Nevada 0 6 6 0 2.50

Entrée Resources presently has a consensus target price of $0.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada has a consensus target price of $156.62, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. Given Franco-Nevada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Entrée Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

