ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited, operates as a distributor of clean energy in Hong Kong. Its main business portfolio consists of the clean energy distribution including the city pipeline natural gas, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), vehicle refueling gas (CNG and LPG) and DME (dimethyl ether), the non-pipeline energy delivery, and other value added services on the basis of energy distribution. The Company operates in four divisions: gas connection, sales of piped gas, distributions of bottled liquefied petroleum gas, and sales of gas appliances. ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited is headquartered in Langfang, China. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ENN Energy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.82. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $69.21.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

