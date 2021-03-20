Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gabelli lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 443.57 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $28.05.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

