EMIS Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,104 ($14.42) on Friday. EMIS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 825 ($10.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,198 ($15.65). The stock has a market cap of £698.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,110.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,067.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

Dividend History for EMIS Group (LON:EMIS)

