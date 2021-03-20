EMIS Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:EMIS)

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,104 ($14.42) on Friday. EMIS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 825 ($10.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,198 ($15.65). The stock has a market cap of £698.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,110.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,067.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get EMIS Group alerts:

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.