Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,742,941 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $47,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $285,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $88.49 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

