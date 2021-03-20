Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Elior Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

