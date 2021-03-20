Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160,000.00

Brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report $160,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $240,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $520,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.20 million, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $17.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 639,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOLO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,424,924. The stock has a market cap of $455.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.