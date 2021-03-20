Egretia (EGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.71 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $21.62 million and $7.71 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Egretia token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.96 or 0.00633346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00069236 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024408 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034829 BTC.

Egretia is a token. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

