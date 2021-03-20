Edward S. Lampert Sells 67,493 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,428,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SRG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 600,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,604. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $815.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

