Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Xylem worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 463,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,868 shares of company stock worth $3,440,969. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

XYL stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.22. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

