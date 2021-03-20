Eaton Vance Management Purchases 21,287 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

