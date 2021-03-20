Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,698 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.10 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $145.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

