Eaton Vance Management Has $19.45 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,315 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.13% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.47) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.42.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

