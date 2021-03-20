Eaton Vance Management Has $12.73 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NTAP opened at $70.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $72.03. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

