Eaton Vance Management Has $11.14 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NYSE:MPC opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.