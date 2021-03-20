Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Position Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,947,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205,213 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $44,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after buying an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 205,419 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,289,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 154,192 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 451,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,878,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.25 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.