e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of ELF opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 145.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $5,032,515.00. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $323,429.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,632,696.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,152 shares of company stock valued at $13,588,649 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 916,204 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 108.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 670,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 348,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

