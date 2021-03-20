Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $48,000 in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYMT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.68 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

