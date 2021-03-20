DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.14.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th.

DASH opened at $135.03 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $127.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.81.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $867,635,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

