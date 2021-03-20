Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 320,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,270 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 59,283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 398,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after acquiring an additional 115,095 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

