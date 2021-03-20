Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Domo stock opened at $64.67 on Thursday. Domo has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $79.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Domo by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Domo by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Domo by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after buying an additional 47,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

