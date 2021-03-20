Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Raised to $89.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DOMO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

