Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-9.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.10. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 2% yr/yr to $33.1-33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.24 billion.Dollar General also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.80-9.50 EPS.

Shares of DG stock opened at $187.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average of $206.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $135.04 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.16.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.