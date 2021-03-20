DMarket (DMT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $30.80 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $46.81 million and approximately $30.80 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.51 or 0.00660939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069780 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00024498 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00034363 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.