Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $607,050.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Evan Yu sold 7,125 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $607,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Evan Yu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $125,250.00.

DIOD stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

