Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $607,050.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Evan Yu sold 7,125 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $607,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Evan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 11th, Evan Yu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $125,250.00.
DIOD stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $67.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
