DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Raised to $8.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.

DRH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.86 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,823,000 after buying an additional 1,043,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,471,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,809,000 after buying an additional 130,413 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 27.5% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 5,274,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,051,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 352,118 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

