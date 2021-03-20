DiamondRock Hospitality Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRH. Truist upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

