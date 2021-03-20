Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $167.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.15. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $170.39.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

