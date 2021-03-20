Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,450 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,210.53 ($41.95).

DGE opened at GBX 2,996 ($39.14) on Friday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,125.10 ($40.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,970.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,830.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 145.83%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, with a total value of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16). Insiders have bought 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868 in the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

