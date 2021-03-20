DIA One Day Volume Reaches $40.19 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One DIA token can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00005683 BTC on exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $95.32 million and approximately $40.19 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.28 or 0.00455605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00066764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00140735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00061388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.60 or 0.00663480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00075316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars.

