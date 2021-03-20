Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Down 5.6%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.98 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 17,005,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 14,890,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

