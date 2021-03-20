Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Shares Up 0.7%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €19.00 ($22.35) and last traded at €18.94 ($22.28). 104,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.81 ($22.13).

Several research firms have issued reports on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.41 ($20.48).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €17.48 and its 200 day moving average is €15.44.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.