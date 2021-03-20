Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Salzgitter from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Salzgitter stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

