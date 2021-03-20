Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Despegar.com in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03).

DESP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

