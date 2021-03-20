Desjardins Downgrades Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) to Hold

Desjardins lowered shares of Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spark Power Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Spark Power Group stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

