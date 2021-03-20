Desjardins Downgrades Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Desjardins lowered shares of Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spark Power Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spark Power Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Spark Power Group stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76. Spark Power Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, and electronic repair under the New Electric and 3-Phase brands; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as medium and high voltage management, insulating fluid lab, equipment installation, sub-station construction, power Â’on', thermography, power systems engineering, power line construction and maintenance, and commissioning under the Pelikan, Rondar, Tal Trees, Tiltran, and Orbis Engineering brands.

See Also: What is a management fee?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.