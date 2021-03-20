Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL opened at $87.63 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,134,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares in the company, valued at $29,987,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,247,036 shares of company stock valued at $95,842,576. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

