Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.58.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $9,927,436.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 266,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,409,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,036 shares of company stock worth $95,842,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.