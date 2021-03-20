Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of DK stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. Delek US has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

