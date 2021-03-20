Dean S. Adler Sells 39,241 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91.

NYSE SAFE opened at $73.93 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.49 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.69.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after buying an additional 196,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 2,059.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 625,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Safehold by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Safehold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 602,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,645,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after buying an additional 100,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

