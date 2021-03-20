David Sangster Sells 14,557 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $390,855.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nutanix stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Nutanix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.07.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

