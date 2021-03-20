David S. Simmons Sells 22,935 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $871,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,459,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PPD opened at $38.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 253.80. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PPD by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,816,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 209,867 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PPD by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,350 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,784,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PPD by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 389,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

