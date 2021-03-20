David M. Walker Sells 10,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $612,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00.

Shares of PFSI opened at $62.25 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $674,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

