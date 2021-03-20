Datawallet (DXT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Datawallet has a market cap of $296,745.58 and approximately $7,938.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00051921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.78 or 0.00655569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024510 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034318 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet (DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

