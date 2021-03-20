Databroker Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Databroker has a market cap of $2.56 million and $120.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00647357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00069495 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024624 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00034109 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

